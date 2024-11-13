Skip to Content
Vincent Memorial flag football wins playoff opener

Vincent Memorial takes down Cathedral Catholic in the opening round of the CIF playoffs.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Gala Cervantes threw three touchdowns to lead the Vincent Memorial Scots to a 25-14 victory over the Cathedral Catholic Dons in the opening round of the CIF San Diego Section flag football playoffs.

Vincent Memorial advances to the quarterfinals. Cathedral Catholic is eliminated.

Cervantes threw three touchdown passes and returned an interception for a touchdown. Daniella Ortega caught two touchdowns. Jessica Manriquez caught one score.

The Scots will face No. 1 seed Classical Academy on Saturday.

