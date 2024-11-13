Skip to Content
Brawley volleyball sweeps LA CES in state opener

Brawley tips off state campaign with a victory over LA CES at home.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Los Angeles CES Unicorns 3-0 in the opening round of the CIF volleyball state playoffs on Tuesday.

Brawley advances and LA CES is eliminated.

Brawley dominated the first set 25-12. The following two sets were more competitive, but the Wildcats came out on top 25-23 and 25-19.

Brawley will face Santana on Thursday in the second round. The Wildcats took down Santana 3-1 in the CIF San Diego Section Division III championship game this past Saturday.

