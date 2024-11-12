Kofa swimmer David Nye finishes career at state meet

Senior David Nye was the lone member of the Kofa swim team to represent the Kings at the state competition

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa senior captain David Nye finished his sparkling swimming career by qualifying and swimming at the state competition this past weekend in Mesa. Nye qualified and swam in the AIA Division I competitions in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly. For Nye, this was the third year in a row that he qualified and swam at state.

"He swam well in his final swim meet of his high school career," Kofa head coach Bill Packham said. "David was a team captain this year. He led the team in points and swam every event during the season and achieved a state qualifying time for most of them. This is impressive considering that Kofa moved up to Division I this year."

Besides David accomplishments in the water, head coach Bill Packham also pointed out his leadership in and around the pool.

"David will be missed as a team leader," Packham said. "It's been great watching him grow these past three years that I've been coaching him. His positive attitude sets a great example for his fellow teammates. He is especially fun to watch when he leads the team cheers. I know he'll do well in his future endeavors."

A big thank you to coach Bill Packham for all his help with this article and coverage throughout the season.