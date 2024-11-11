Hawks show fast times and break some records at state swim meet

Gila Ridge ends season on some high notes at state swim competition in Mesa over the weekend

MESA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Gila Ridge boys swim team saw some fast time and school records broken over the weekend at the Skyline Aquatic Center. The Hawks 200 medley relay came to compete and placed 6th overall. The relay was lead with Brayden Cox swimming a phenomenal backstroke followed by Senior Isaac Hoogland swimming a blazing fast breaststroke. Senior Dimitri Armendariz swam a strong fly and Senior Michael McCumbee impressed in the water and was able to come from behind to help the Hawks beat Cibola in the lane next to them with his powerful freestyle leg in the water. That same group of boys came together again to swim the 200 free relay and placed 14th.

Senior Michael McCumbee swam two individual events, the 50 free and 100 free where he placed 30th for both events. Michael had a strong weekend in his last swim meet as a senior and swam a best time for the season in his 100 free. MIchael also contributed greatly to the success of the two relays that he swam in, the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay.

Senior Issac Hoogland had another strong showing in his final meet as a Hawk, He swam one individual event, the 100 breaststroke where he placed 21st and was just shy of swimming in finals. He also swam two relays, the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay where his extraordinary breaststroke helped secure the boys a sixth place finish.

Senior Dimitri Armendariz swam the 50 freestyle and 100 fly where he showed his strength in the sprint events. He also swam in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay where he swam the fly leg and helped set the Hawks up for a successful finish.

Junior Brayden Cox had a stellar weekend and finished out the weekend two new individual best times and two new school records in his individual events, the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly. He finished 8th in the 100 fly and just missed the podium by .29 seconds in his 100 backstroke where he finished 5th. His powerful backstroke helped lead off the 200 medley relay and set them up for success with a blazing fast 50 free to lead off the 200 freestyle relay. Brayden is looking really strong for next season and has a really strong chance at making the podium if not winning states in his individual events.

Brandon Myers, Joey Veraldi, Luke Johnson and Isaac Hoogland swam the 400 freestyle relay where they had a strong performance and finished 27th.

On the girls side they swam one relay, the 200 freestyle. The relay was composed of Junior Daisy Boelts, Senior Jordin Bledsoe, Senior Ameia Hanks and Senior Analiese Hancock. The girls performed well and finished the weekend in 27th place. The girls were the first alternate for two other relays but unfortunately did not get the opportunity to swim.

Senior Analiese Hancock closed out her senior season as a Hawk swimming two individual events, the 50 free and 100 breaststroke as well as anchoring the 200 free relay.

A very special thank you to Sara Hancock for her help with coverage this season and this article. Also a big thank you to coach Gregory Brown for his help during the season. A tip of the cap goes out to Dustine with the Hawks Booster Club as well