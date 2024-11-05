Skip to Content
Brawley volleyball books ticket to CIF Championship Game

Brawley takes down Olympian to advance to CIF Championship game.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Olympian Eagles 3-0 in the CIF San Diego Section Division III semifinals on Tuesday.

Brawley advances to the CIF Championship game. Olympian is eliminated.

The Wildcats dominated all night long cruising through all three sets.

"It was an amazing win," senior captain Breauna Rebollar said. "I think we are playing really good together. We are playing as a family. We are playing as one cohesive unit."

Brawley will face Santana on Saturday at Mira Costa College in the CIF San Diego Section Division III Championship game.

