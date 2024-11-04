Skip to Content
Lee and Alvarez stand as lone reps at state cross country meet

Luke Lee runs for Yuma Catholic and Abel Alvarez reps Gila Ridge at state cross country meet

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Gila Ridge senior Abel Alvarez represented the Hawks this past weekend. Abel finished with a time of 18:15:8 seconds in the Division I boys race. Congrats Abel on a fantastic senior year. 

In Division III, Yuma Catholic's Luke Lee was the lone representative for the Shamrocks. Lee also had a great showing at Cave Creek Golf Course finishing with an overall time of 18:13. 

Congrats Luke, we look forward to you making a return in your senior year next season. 

