Three San Pasqual Warriors sign with Orange Coast College

Three San Pasqual Warriors are headed to Orange Coast College to play football.

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three San Pasqual Warriors signed to continue their academic and football careers at Orange Coast College.

Jeramiah Nunn, Auzle Hernandez, and Mccarthy Manchado inked their commitments at Warrior Gym on Wednesday.

Nunn leads the Warriors in the trenches, playing on the offensive and defensive line.

"When I started playing my freshman year I never thought this was possible and I'm happy to be here now," Nunn said. "I hope people can look at this and know you can be from anywhere, even from SP, and go somewhere big."

Manchado also plays on both sides of the line.

"It feels exciting, my heart is pumping and stuff," Manchado said.

Hernandez has featured at running back and linebacker.

"It feels amazing knowing that I am going and got these two right behind me," Hernandez said. "We are just going to have each others backs."

San Pasqual is back on the field Friday against Parker.