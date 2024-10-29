Skip to Content
Five Imperial Valley schools reach volleyball playoffs

Published 12:54 AM

Five Imperial Valley schools reach the CIF playoffs.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Five Imperial Valley schools have reached the CIF San Diego Section playoffs.

In Division II, the Co-IVL Champion Imperial Tigers come in as the 12-seed. On Wednesday, they will travel to face 5-seed University City in the opening round.

In Division III, the other IVL co-champion Brawley Wildcats are the 2-seed and will host Mira Mesa on Tuesday. The Central Spartans are the 4-seed and will host Steele Canyon.

In Division IV, the Southwest Eagles will start their quest for a second straight CIF when they host Escondido Charter. The Calexico Bulldogs come in as a 7-seed and will host Mountain Empire. Both of those games will tip off Wednesday.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

