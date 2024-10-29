Five Imperial Valley schools reach volleyball playoffs

Five Imperial Valley schools reach the CIF playoffs.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Five Imperial Valley schools have reached the CIF San Diego Section playoffs.

In Division II, the Co-IVL Champion Imperial Tigers come in as the 12-seed. On Wednesday, they will travel to face 5-seed University City in the opening round.

In Division III, the other IVL co-champion Brawley Wildcats are the 2-seed and will host Mira Mesa on Tuesday. The Central Spartans are the 4-seed and will host Steele Canyon.

In Division IV, the Southwest Eagles will start their quest for a second straight CIF when they host Escondido Charter. The Calexico Bulldogs come in as a 7-seed and will host Mountain Empire. Both of those games will tip off Wednesday.