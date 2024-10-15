Yuma Catholic moves up to #3 in latest rankings

After Thursday's big win, the Shamrocks move into the top three of the latest AIA rankings.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks are now the third ranked team in the AIA 4A football rankings.

This comes after the Shamrocks' 45-14 victory over then second ranked Thunderbird on Thursday.

16 teams make the 4A playoffs. The third seed will have home field advantage through the round of 16 and quarterfinals.

Yuma Catholic has three games remaining in the regular season, including a showdown in the regular season finale against #7 Northwest Christian.

On Friday, the Shamrocks will host Buckeye Union.