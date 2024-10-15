Skip to Content
Yuma Catholic moves up to #3 in latest rankings

Published 5:18 PM

After Thursday's big win, the Shamrocks move into the top three of the latest AIA rankings.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks are now the third ranked team in the AIA 4A football rankings.

This comes after the Shamrocks' 45-14 victory over then second ranked Thunderbird on Thursday.

16 teams make the 4A playoffs. The third seed will have home field advantage through the round of 16 and quarterfinals.

Yuma Catholic has three games remaining in the regular season, including a showdown in the regular season finale against #7 Northwest Christian.

On Friday, the Shamrocks will host Buckeye Union.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

