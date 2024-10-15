Kofa swimmers qualify for state meet at Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever and Senior Night cap off a successful and fun week for Kofa swimmers

CHANDLER, Ariz ( JYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Saturday Night Fever swim meet in Chandler is always one of the funnest events of the year and last Saturday night the Kofa Kings used the atmosphere to their advantage.

Kofa senior Jacob Rouff qualified for state in the 200 freestyle. Freshman William Rouff qualified for state in the 100 backstroke. On the girls side, junior Elena Packham swam the distance races in the 200 and 500 free. She qualified for state in the 500.

"This was the last hard workout week of the season," Kofa swim head coach Bill Packham said. "The kids are tired from some good workouts. But they are resilient. They still dropped times this week. I can't wait to see what happens when we start tapering next week. I'm hoping for bigger time drops for them."

Other notables from the Chandler meet include the boys 400 freestyle relay team of David Nye, Jacob Rouff, Will Rouff and Roman Jacobo putting together a state qualifying time.

The girls 200 and 400 freestyle team of Elena Packham, Veronica Packham, Lya Villegas and Aleah Hassan swam well and got some individual personal best times during the race.

"The atmosphere at Saturday Night Fever is always fun," Packham said. "It's the kids favorite meet of the year."

Before Saturday Night Fever the Kofa Kings had a tune up meet on October 10th as they hosted Senior night with Yuma High and Mohave.

"It was a great meet to get ready for the state qualifier in Chandler," Packham said. "Senior night, parents, family, and the Kofa student council all came out to cheer on their swimmers. We put in a good, hard week of work. We had some good competition combining the boys' and girls' events pushes the kids to go faster as well."

Packham added that while senior night is fun, it's also a time of reflection.

"Half of these seniors are new," Packham said. "They would tell their younger selves to start swimming earlier. For the veteran seniors, it's been a good journey. They can all tip their Kofa King crowns to the crowd for a good time swimming at Kofa."

Congratulations to the Kofa High School seniors.

Kofa is back in action this Wednesday, October 16th when they compete against Somerton and San Luis and the Valley Aquatic Center. It's a good tune-up for all the swimmers ahead of the Colorado River Team Championship Dive/Swim Meet hosted by Cibola high school this Friday and Saturday at the Valley Aquatic Center.