Yuma Catholic Girls Swim Team Kicks Off 2024 Season

Lady Shamrocks look to make another splash in year two after successful first season

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - In just their second year of competition, the Lady Shamrocks are looking to build upon their exciting first year accomplishments.

With multiple returning state qualifiers, and a strong group of returning competitors paired with a resilient freshman class, these girls will be a team to keep an eye on in Division 3.

First year Head Coach Brock Amon is looking to harness over a decade of competitive swimming experience while building a championship caliber team.

While early in the swim season, Yuma Catholic is coming off back-to-back swim meets; the first being last weekend in Oro Valley outside of Tucson, and the second being at Phoenix Country Day School this past Tuesday.

Returning swimmers from last year’s inaugural season and new Shamrocks include:

SENIOR -Luz Rodriguez

JUNIORS-Gwen Bernal, Angela Gaona, Mili Jerome, and Ella Jones

SOPHOMORES-Dayzee Ceballos, Raegan Doak, Rylee Doak, Madison Ellis, Nicole Garcia,

Emma Morga, Emily Olsen, Sadie Reyes, and Ryan Webb

FRESHMAN-Abi Barfield, Parker Gwynn, Ana Hernandez, and Olive Robins

The Lady Shamrocks will be back in the pool this weekend for The Crim Swim hosted by Yuma High School at the Valley Aquatic Center, warmups start at 11:00 a.m. with the meet starting at noon.

Special thank you to Michael Webb for helping with this article.