Brawley flag football cruises past Southwest
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Southwest Eagles 34-0 on Monday at Eagle Field.
Brawley moves to 10-5. Southwest falls to 3-6.
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Southwest Eagles 34-0 on Monday at Eagle Field.
Brawley moves to 10-5. Southwest falls to 3-6.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.