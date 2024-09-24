Skip to Content
Brawley flag football cruises past Southwest

September 23, 2024 10:19 PM
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Southwest Eagles 34-0 on Monday at Eagle Field.

Brawley moves to 10-5. Southwest falls to 3-6.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

