Hawks and Kings rivalry continues in dual meet

Kofa deploys many swimmers in new races for the first time

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Kofa and Gila Ridge continued their crosstown rivalry in the pool at the Valley Aquatic Center on Thursday night.

"Lots of the kids swam in new races for the first time today," Kofa swim coach Bill Packham said. "I'm proud of them for trying new races and pushing their limits. They're proving to themselves that they can try something new and do it well."

While Gila Ridge swam away victorious on both the boys and girls teams, Kofa swim coach Bill Packham is very happy with how his team performed.

Key performers for the Kings include senior's David Nye and Aleah Hassan coming out on top on the boy's and girl's sprint races.

Senior Jacob Rouff won the boys 100 freestyle race today while sophomore Sophia Rocha swam a personal best in the 200 freestyle.

"Awesome volunteers and cheering sections today," Packham said. "Kofa Athletic Director Alba Mazariegos showed up to cheer us on today. The Kofa baseball team showed up to time events and cheered us on. The support for our swim team was great today. It helped the kids improve their times.

The boys 200 meter freestyle relay team of David Nye, Jacob Rouff, Will Rouff and Roman Jacobo led their team to the top Kofa boys relay finish to win the event. The girls 200 meter medley and freestyle team of Elena Packham, Veronica Packham, Lya Villegas and Aleah Hassan led their team to the top Kofa girls time and relay finish of the meet.

The Kofa swim teams will be back in action on September 26th as the team hits the road for a quad meet with Somerton, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy at Centennial Park.