Calexico Bulldogs Stay Undefeated with Gritty 14-8 Win Over Francis Parker

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico High School football team continued its impressive start to the season, defeating Francis Parker High School from San Diego 14-8 at home on Saturday. The win brings the Bulldogs to a perfect 4-0 record, despite dealing with early-season injuries.

Senior quarterback Bobby Montejano stepped up once again in place of injured starter Sean Torres, showcasing his versatility. Montejano rushed for 83 yards on 11 carries and completed two key passes, including a 12-yard touchdown to senior receiver Diego Baez, giving Calexico the lead. Sophomore Jose Fernandez followed up the score with a successful two-point conversion, extending the lead to 8-0 with just under seven minutes left in the first half.

Calexico's defense held firm through the third quarter, but Francis Parker found a breakthrough early in the fourth. The Lancers capped a 91-yard drive with a 41-yard rushing touchdown by senior Avondre Kelley. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 8-8 with just over ten minutes remaining.

The Bulldogs responded with their best drive of the game, powered by Fernandez’s tough running. The sophomore carried the ball five times on the drive, including a two-yard touchdown that put Calexico back on top 14-8 with 5:29 left.

Francis Parker made a final push, driving to Calexico’s 3-yard line in the closing minutes. However, a fumbled exchange between quarterback David Gilmor and Kelley was recovered by Calexico senior Joseph Guzman, sealing the Bulldogs' hard-fought victory.

With this win, Calexico now looks ahead to a high-stakes showdown against undefeated Holtville on Friday. The Vikings, who have dominated their opponents this season, will visit Ward Field for what promises to be a thrilling game.