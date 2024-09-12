Gila Ridge golf finishes second in Lake Havasu

Gila Ridge finishes second in a golf match in Lake Havasu on Thursday.

LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge golf finished in second place in a golf match in Lake Havasu with Lake Havasu and Mohave on Thursday.

Gila Ridge finished with a team score of 187. Lake Havasu finished first with a total score of 164.

Gila Ridge's Trent Karvoski shot 38, two over par, and was the individual leader on the day.

The Hawks are back on the course on Tuesday where they will face the Yuma Criminals.