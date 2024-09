Antelope took the first set, but then Yuma responded taking the second. This was the Criminal's first set win of the season. Then, Antelope took the following two sets to secure the victory.

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Antelope Lady Rams defeated the Yuma Criminals 3-1 in Wellton on Wednesday.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.