Imperial volleyball takes down Yuma Catholic

The Tigers come back to beat the Shamrocks at home on the volleyball court.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers defeated the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 3-1 on Tuesday at Emma Lou Hanson Gym.

Imperial moves to 8-4. Yuma Catholic falls to 0-3.

The Shamrocks took the first set 25-22, but then Imperial rattled off wins three straight sets to secure the victory.

On Thursday, Imperial hosts Desert Mirage. Also Thursday, Yuma Catholic plays at Holtville.