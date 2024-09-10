Skip to Content
Imperial volleyball takes down Yuma Catholic

By
Published 11:32 PM

The Tigers come back to beat the Shamrocks at home on the volleyball court.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers defeated the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 3-1 on Tuesday at Emma Lou Hanson Gym.

Imperial moves to 8-4. Yuma Catholic falls to 0-3.

The Shamrocks took the first set 25-22, but then Imperial rattled off wins three straight sets to secure the victory.

On Thursday, Imperial hosts Desert Mirage. Also Thursday, Yuma Catholic plays at Holtville.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

