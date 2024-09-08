Calexico Bulldogs secure third win of the season over CETYS Zorros

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Bulldogs hosted the CETYS Zorros from Mexicali in a Saturday night matchup that had local fans on the edge of their seats.

The short 20-minute drive across the border for the Zorros didn't stop the Bulldogs from putting on a dominant performance to secure their third straight win of the season.

The game kicked off with Calexico quickly taking control. On their first drive, Bulldogs quarterback Bobby Montejano handed the ball off to junior fullback Andre Lopez, who powered through the defense to score a touchdown. The Bulldogs took an early 7-0 lead, which they maintained throughout the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Zorros found themselves in a tough spot, facing fourth and 31. In a surprising turn of events, a complete breakdown in Calexico's defense allowed CETYS to capitalize, scoring a long touchdown and tying the game at 7-7.

The tie held until midway through the fourth quarter when Montejano executed a read-option play. Deciding to keep the ball himself, Montejano dodged defenders and sprinted into the end zone, finally breaking the deadlock and giving Calexico a 14-7 lead.

The Bulldogs continued their momentum, with sophomore Jose Fernandez delivering the highlight of the night: A thrilling 71-yard touchdown run that sealed the game. Calexico finished with a 21-7 victory, improving their season record to an impressive 3-0.

After the game, Montejano shared his thoughts on the win, emphasizing the team's hard work and determination.

"In the weight room, we always have this thing called 'fourth quarter mentality,' and we kinda just try to apply that to end of the game when we're in a very low, you know, area of the game, and we saw we were low in a ditch and we tried to get out with that," Montejano expressed.

With this victory, the Bulldogs look ahead to maintaining their unbeaten streak as the season progresses.