Kofa swimmers show good potential for the future

Kings compete in first season meet to prepare for future invitationals to qualify for state times.

LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - "Lots of new kids this year and lots of freshman," Kofa swim coach Bill Packham said. "Lots of good potential for the future."

The Kings swim team headed north to the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center for the team's first season meet versus Lake Havasu and Kingman Academy on Thursday, September 5th.

"This was a good fun first meet of the year," Packham said. "In a 50 meter pool that is longer than our normal 50 yard pool. All of the boys and girls events were combined. We got to officially see how all of the kids perform in their events. Now we can adjust our practices to help the kids perform better in the future."

Key performances for Kofa from the meet include seniors David Nye and Jacob Rouff along with freshman Veronica Packham leading the boys and girls team in sprint race times. Junior Elena Packham and Freshman Will Rouff led the team in the specialty Breaststroke races.

Kofa junior Elena Packham Kofa freshman Will Rouff

The boys 200 meter freestyle relay team of David Nye, Jacob Rouff, Will Rouff and Roman Jacobo led their team to the top Kofa boys relay finish of the meet while also making an unofficial state qualifier time. The girls 200 meter medley team of Elena Packham, Veronica Packham, Sofia Rocha and Alexa Baldovino led their team to the top Kofa girls time and relay finish of the meet.

"Great learning experience for the kids first meet is the year," Packham said. "Now we have a good baseline to build from and work towards team and individual goals. This year's team works really well together. The kids keep learning about how to improve their swim strokes and race planning."

The Kofa swim team will next be in the pool on September 12th for an away meet host by San Luis at the Valley Aquatic Center. The meet will also feature Somerton and Cibola and is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.