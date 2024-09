Holtville volleyball takes down Calexico to move above .500 on the year.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Vikings defeated the Calexico Bulldogs 3-1 on Thursday at Viking Gym.

Holtville moves to 6-5. Calexico falls to 3-5.

Calexico won the first set. Holtville rattled off wins in the next three to claim the victory.

These two squads will play again next week.