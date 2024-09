After a heat delay, Kofa golf out shoots Cibola.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a heat delay, Kofa golf defeated Cibola 189-218 at Desert Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.

Kofa's Joshua Buelna finished as the top individual scorer at 44. He was followed by Cibola's Jason Garcia (45) and Devyn Chavez (46).

Next Tuesday, Kofa will face Yuma and Cibola will face San Luis.