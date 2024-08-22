Holtville dominant over Southwest to kick off 2024 season

The Holtville Vikings crush Southwest to begin their quest for back-to-back CIF titles.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Vikings defeated the Southwest Eagles 64-0 on Thursday at Birger Field.

The reigning CIF Division V-AA champion Holtville Vikings move to 1-0. Southwest falls to 0-1.

On the Vikings opening drive, Alonso Cuevas hit Raul Briseno for a touchdown to give Holtville an 8-0, after the two-point conversion. Also in the first quarter, Cuevas would run for a score and throw for another. Holtville led 28-0 at the end of the quarter and would continue their dominance the rest of the way.

Next Friday, Holtville will play on the road at Mission Bay.