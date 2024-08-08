Yuma Catholic’s Coleman commits to Utah Tech

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic's Darryl Coleman has announced his commitment to play football at Utah Tech.

"It was great," Coleman said. "This is a new feeling, but it took a lot upon me and my family to make this decision. So with that being said, we went ahead and pulled the trigger and now it feels great."

"Utah Tech is getting a steal as far as the athleticism that he brings to the table and where he'll be in a couple of years," Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth said.

Utah Tech is located in St. George, Utah and competes at the Division I FCS level in the United Athletic Conference.

"I like the city," Coleman said. "I like the school. I believe for the school and the coaching staff, like Coach [Ray] Clark. Wonderful coach. When I went over there for a little training session, I ended up getting my offer. So, everything about it I just love."

Coleman plays both wide receiver and defensive back for the Shamrocks, but he expects his collegiate future lies on the defensive side of the ball.

"It's just where I fit at best, and I know I'm gonna have a better opportunity to play it," Coleman said. "DB is not necessarily what I want to do, I developed that mindset that yes, I want to do it and that it's going to help me in the long run."

As he goes into his senior season, Coleman has grown into a big time leader for the Shamrocks.

"Daryl's a good leader by example to the point to where he's one of those people that just kind of picks people up," Stallworth said. "He's always positive. He doesn't think he's better than anybody else and doesn't look down on anyone. So, he's there to lend a helping hand to whoever it may be and encourage them."

Coleman is looking to lead the Shamrocks to a state title and that quest begins on August 30th when the Shamrocks open their season against Marcos De Niza.