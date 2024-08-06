Yuma Catholic’s Polk commits to Brown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic's Jeremiah Polk has verbally committed to play football at Brown University.

"Its amazing," Polk said. "It's all I've dreamed for since I was a little baby. My dad said, 'do you want to play Division One football?' I said ya and ever since then its all we've worked for on and off the field."

Last season the corner had two interceptions, nine pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

"He's a big corner," Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth said. "At the end of the day he's one of those guys who can cover and can come stop the run. He makes sure he does all of the little things right and when he goes home he continues to work on things with his father."

Brown is world renowned for its academics and Polk is considering studying academics.

"I chose Brown because you can't beat Ivy League academics," Polk said.

Polk is set to be a part of a loaded Shamrock secondary this season, where he and his teammates have won goal: Bring a championship back to Yuma.