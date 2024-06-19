Prep Plays of the Year: Nos. 15-11
We move into the top 15 of our plays of the year countdown.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prep Plays of the Year 2023-24:
15. Vincent Memorial's Jacobo Elias cross body touchdown pass to Diego Cisneros
14. Gila Ridge's Addison Duke diving catch against Basha
13. Cibola's Jose Fernandez slam dunk against Mountain View, Mesa
12. Holtville recovers onside kick in comeback win over Palo Verde
11. Yuma Catholic runs perfect reverse screen for long touchdown against Arcadia.