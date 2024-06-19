Skip to Content
Prep Plays of the Year: Nos. 15-11

We move into the top 15 of our plays of the year countdown.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prep Plays of the Year 2023-24:

15. Vincent Memorial's Jacobo Elias cross body touchdown pass to Diego Cisneros

14. Gila Ridge's Addison Duke diving catch against Basha

13. Cibola's Jose Fernandez slam dunk against Mountain View, Mesa

12. Holtville recovers onside kick in comeback win over Palo Verde

11. Yuma Catholic runs perfect reverse screen for long touchdown against Arcadia.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

