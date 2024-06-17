Prep Plays of the Year: No. 25-21
We start the countdown of the 25 best high school plays of the year.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week we will be counting down the 25 best plays from high schools across the desert southwest throughout the 2023-24 school year.
25. Yuma Catholic baseball executes perfect 4-6-3 double play in state championship game.
24. Kofa girls soccer's Arlene Meza scores against Gila Ridge.
23. San Luis boys soccer's Misael Meza scores four goals against Kofa.
22. Ryan Rosas's triple sends Kofa baseball to the postseason.
21. Brawley's Zan Richards 62-yard touchdown rush vs. Imperial