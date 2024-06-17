Skip to Content
High School Sports

Prep Plays of the Year: No. 25-21

By
New
Published 11:11 PM

We start the countdown of the 25 best high school plays of the year.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week we will be counting down the 25 best plays from high schools across the desert southwest throughout the 2023-24 school year.

25. Yuma Catholic baseball executes perfect 4-6-3 double play in state championship game.

24. Kofa girls soccer's Arlene Meza scores against Gila Ridge.

23. San Luis boys soccer's Misael Meza scores four goals against Kofa.

22. Ryan Rosas's triple sends Kofa baseball to the postseason.

21. Brawley's Zan Richards 62-yard touchdown rush vs. Imperial

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content