High School Sports

Three Tigers earn All-CIF honors

Published 6:42 PM

Two Imperial softball players and one baseball player earn All-CIF honors.

IMPERIAL Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three Imperial Tigers have earned All-CIF honors for their great 2024 softball and baseball seasons.

For softball, Jayden Rutledge has been named the CIF San Diego Section Pitcher of the Year. Rutledge went 8-1 with a dominant 1.37 ERA in 29 games. 

Andrea de la Trinidad was honored on the All-CIF second team. De la Trinidad hit .429 and led the Tigers with 35 runs scored in her senior season.

On the baseball side, Carter Tucker was named to the All-CIF second team. In 12 appearances on the mound Tucker went 6-0 with a 1.27 ERA on his way to leading the tigers to the CIF title game.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11's Sports Director.

