Grasis returns to Yuma Catholic as new volleyball coach

Yuma Catholic alumni Jordan Grasis returns to the school as the new volleyball coach.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic has appointed Jordan Grasis as the new head girls volleyball coach.

Grasis is a 2019 Yuma Catholic alumni who represented the Rocks on the volleyball court and on the golf course.

"I would like to give back to what gave me so much in high school," Grasis said. "Yuma Catholic, provided a lot of opportunities within education and sports, and I know what what the tradition wise is, and that's just winning, and that's what was ingrained to me as a high school student."

Grasis comes from a volleyball family her dad was a coach for many years for teams across the area including YC.

Grasis is only 23-years-old, but she believes that gives her a unique ability to connect with the next generation of athletes.