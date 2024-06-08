Skip to Content
High School Sports

Grasis returns to Yuma Catholic as new volleyball coach

By
Published 11:10 AM

Yuma Catholic alumni Jordan Grasis returns to the school as the new volleyball coach.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic has appointed Jordan Grasis as the new head girls volleyball coach.

Grasis is a 2019 Yuma Catholic alumni who represented the Rocks on the volleyball court and on the golf course.

"I would like to give back to what gave me so much in high school," Grasis said. "Yuma Catholic, provided a lot of opportunities within education and sports, and I know what what the tradition wise is, and that's just winning, and that's what was ingrained to me as a high school student."

Grasis comes from a volleyball family her dad was a coach for many years for teams across the area including YC. 

Grasis is only 23-years-old, but she believes that gives her a unique ability to connect with the next generation of athletes.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content