Gerg appointed as new Yuma Catholic girls basketball coach

Yuma Catholic hires former Cibola and Somerton coach for vacant girls basketball coach job.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Anthony Gerg has been appointed as the new head girls basketball coach at Yuma Catholic.

Gerg has previously coached at both Cibola and Somerton High Schools.

Gerg plans to build the Shamrock program around four pillars.

"One is positive attitude," Gerg said. "Everything is, being positive for each other. Two, your work ethic., how hard you work on the floor every day. You can control that. Three compete in everything you do. Competition drives everything. And then the last one commitment, commitment and sacrifice to the program and the thing we live by."