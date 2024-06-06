Skip to Content
High School Sports

Gerg appointed as new Yuma Catholic girls basketball coach

By
Published 10:10 AM

Yuma Catholic hires former Cibola and Somerton coach for vacant girls basketball coach job.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Anthony Gerg has been appointed as the new head girls basketball coach at Yuma Catholic.

Gerg has previously coached at both Cibola and Somerton High Schools.

Gerg plans to build the Shamrock program around four pillars.

"One is positive attitude," Gerg said. "Everything is, being positive for each other. Two, your work ethic., how hard you work on the floor every day. You can control that. Three compete in everything you do. Competition drives everything. And then the last one commitment, commitment and sacrifice to the program and the thing we live by."

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content