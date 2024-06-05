Schaetzle appointed as Yuma Catholic boys basketball coach

Former Canisius assistant Thurman Schaetzle takes the reigns at Yuma Catholic.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thurman Schaetzle has been appointed as the head coach of the Yuma Catholic boys basketball program.

Yuma Catholic has fallen in the state semifinals each of the last two seasons and Schaetzle is determined to take the program to the next level.

"Competing at a high level, statewide, is the president has been sent with coaches across the board," Schaetzle said. "If we want to take that next step and add another year in the state championship, got to be tough and we have to guard, and we have to play as a team."

Schaetzle spent the past six seasons coaching at the Division I level as an assistant at Canisius College. He believes that experience will help him develop his players to another level.

"Being on the other side, recruiting high school kids, you can give these young men different perspectives," He said. "On how they can improve themselves on the court, make themself college ready, and takes off the court."

Schaetzle takes pride in developing his players skills, but even more so beyond the basketball floor.

He emphasized "the commitment in the classroom, the commitment, the community. And that definitely coincides with what Yuma Catholic is about developing and growing young men."

Yuma Catholic will tip of the 2024-25 season on the road at Seton Catholic Prep.