Imperial softball falls short in state championship game

Imperial softball falls in the CIF state championship game to Otay Ranch.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Otay Ranch Mustangs defeated the Imperial Tigers 7-3 in the CIF SoCal Division III state championship game.

Otay Ranch are the 2024 state champions. Imperial falls short in their first ever state title game appearance.

Otay Ranch led 4-1 going into the 6th inning. Imperial scored two runs off of two wild pitches to make it 4-3. However, in the bottom of the inning the Mustangs scored three runs to put an end to the Tiger comeback.

Imperial ends the season as the state runners-up and the CIF San Diego Section Division II champions.