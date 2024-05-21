Skip to Content
Semifinals mark the end of the road for Southwest baseball

Mira Mesa ends Southwest's championship dreams in the semifinals in El Centro.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mira Mesa Marauders defeated the Southwest Eagles 8-4 in the CIF San Diego Section Division III baseball semifinals.

Mira Mesa advances to the championship game. Southwest is eliminated from the postseason.

The game was tied 3-3 going into the seventh and final inning. In the seventh inning the Marauders took a 5-3 lead. Then, Khalil Graham hit a three-run home run to give Mira Mesa a 8-3 lead. A late Southwest home run would make it 8-4, but the Eagles could not muster up a comeback.

Both of Southwest's postseason losses came at the hands of the Marauders.

Mira Mesa will face Valhalla in the Division III championship.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

