Semifinals mark the end of the road for Southwest baseball

Mira Mesa ends Southwest's championship dreams in the semifinals in El Centro.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mira Mesa Marauders defeated the Southwest Eagles 8-4 in the CIF San Diego Section Division III baseball semifinals.

Mira Mesa advances to the championship game. Southwest is eliminated from the postseason.

The game was tied 3-3 going into the seventh and final inning. In the seventh inning the Marauders took a 5-3 lead. Then, Khalil Graham hit a three-run home run to give Mira Mesa a 8-3 lead. A late Southwest home run would make it 8-4, but the Eagles could not muster up a comeback.

Both of Southwest's postseason losses came at the hands of the Marauders.

Mira Mesa will face Valhalla in the Division III championship.