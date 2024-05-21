Back to La Jolla! Imperial softball clinches second straight title game appearance

The Tigers lit up the scoreboard en route to their second straight win over Academy of our Lady of Peace, and another championship game

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial softball (26-3-1) beat Academy of our Lady of Peace (11-12-1) 8-1 at Abdul Mohammed Field on Tuesday.

The Tigers continued their unbeaten run in the postseason with a big day at the plate, including a three-run inning in the bottom of the sixth.

Junior pitcher Jayden Rutledge led the way for Imperial from the circle, going all seven innings, allowing only one run and striking out nine.

"I feel like everything was on today, I feel like our team, we had it in the bag," Rutledge said.

Freshman Addison Clark was a big contributor at the plate for the Tigers, going four for four with a double and two RBI's.

Head coach Ashley Caro-Brown will now lead her team to a second straight San Diego Section championship game.

That feat is even more impressive given that Imperial did it in their first year at the Division II level.

"The girls knew they had to step up their game, with harder competition we knew we had to execute," Caro-Brown said.

The Tigers will still have to wait to find out who they'll play for a Division II championship.

They'll await the winner of the Eastlake vs. Christian game on Thursday, May 23.

The title game will take place on Saturday May 25, at 4:00 p.m. at UC San Diego's Triton Field.