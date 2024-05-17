Six Criminals sign letters of intent

Six Yuma seniors sign to play college sports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Six Yuma Criminals signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the college level.

Reggie Antone signed to play football at Salt River Junior College. He is considering majoring in American Indian Studies.

"It was very exciting," Antone said. "I've been waiting for this moment for, like, a while now. Took a while to get, noticed and recognized, but, Salt River recognized me. I'm just thankful."

yuma baseball went on a 12 game win streak to clinch a playoff berth and two of their standouts are heading to the college level. Damian Cabrera is staying close to home and committing to Arizona Western College and plans to study sports management.

"It was a good moment because i'd been working this my whole life with the family," Cabrera said.

Edgar Castro signed to play at Oxnard College and he is still deciding what he will study.

"This one was actually really exciting," Castro said. "I would never expected this to happen. I have a really good community all holding me like my coach. Coach Johnson was my first support. I never ask for a better coach."

Divina Diaz will be heading to Iowa Western to wrestle and she is still deciding her major.

"I saw, like, you know, the community, the people that have," Diaz said. "I know the people that are really great. The team is really great there, too. I hear a lot of good things about that."

Christofer Andrade and Johncarlo Mendoza were both leaders for yuma soccer team and the pair is headed to Gateway Community College.

"I feel very proud of this step of my life and soccer," Andrade said. "I know that i'm very proud of my team."

Mendoza says he is grateful for his family, community and is super grateful for the college he is going to attend too.