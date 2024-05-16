Skip to Content
Southwest baseball drops playoff opener, loses to Mira Mesa 6-4

today at 12:12 AM
Published 12:18 AM

The Eagles bats only came to play for one inning as the dropped to the losers side of the Division III bracket

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Southwest (21-8) dropped their opening playoff matchup to Mira Mesa (18-11).

The Eagles initially fell down 2-0 in the first two innings, taking the lead with a four run bottom of the first.

Two more runs from Mira Mesa in the top of the fourth gave them a lead they wouldn't give up as they'd go on to take the game.

With the loss, the Eagles will next face El Camino at home on Friday.

If Southwest wins, they'll go on to face the loser of the San Ysidro-Mira Mesa game, if they lose, their season will come to an end.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

