Antelope boys basketball takes down San Luis

Angel Esparza's Antelope Rams continue a great campaign with a home win over San Luis.

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Antelope Rams defeated the San Luis Sidewinders 81-60 on Wednesday.

Antelope improves to 6-1. San Luis falls to 2-7.

The Rams were ranked as the #12 team in 1A in the initial AIA Boys Basketball Rankings. San Luis came in at #41 in the 6A rankings.

On Friday, Antelope will host North Valley Christian, who are ranked #2 in 1A. San Luis will be on the road at Gila Ridge.