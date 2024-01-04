Meza scores four to lift San Luis boys soccer over Kofa

San Luis remains continues undefeated streak over Yuma schools after a road win at Kofa.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Misael Meza scored four goals to lead the San Luis Sidewinders to a 4-2 victory over the Kofa Kings.

San Luis moves to 5-0-1. Kofa falls to 4-1.

Meza scored a first half hat trick as the Sidewinders led 3-2 at halftime. Then in the second half Meza scored his fourth to double San Luis's lead.

San Luis has not lost to school in Yuma County since January 2020.

Next week, San Luis will travel to Trevor G. Browne. Kofa will host Yuma.