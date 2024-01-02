Skip to Content
Yuma Catholic back from break with a big win over St John Paul II

The Shamrocks put seven in the back of the net in their return to the pitch.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks defeated the St. John Paul II Lions 7-1 at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Tuesday.

Yuma Catholic moves to 4-2. St. John Paul II falls to 2-1-1.

At halftime the Shamrocks led 4-1. In the second half Van Winburn, Hector Soto, and Samuel Palacio all netted goals to extend YC's advantage to 7-1.

On Friday, the Shamrocks will host the Central Spartans.

