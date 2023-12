Imperial boys soccer beats Holtville at home by a goal.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers defeated the Holtville Vikings 1-0 at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on Thursday.

Imperial moves to 8-4-1. Holtville falls to 8-4-4.

At halftime it was 0-0. The Tigers found a winner in the second half to beat their rivals.

These two will face off once again in January.

Next week, Imperial will face Escondido Charter in a tournament.