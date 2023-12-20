Jaxson Jones signs with Oregon

Yuma Catholic's 4-star pass rusher signs with Oregon on Early Signing Day.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic's Jaxson Jones is officially an Oregon Duck.

The outside linebacker has signed his letter of intent on Day 1 of the Early Signing Period.

Jones is rated as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and ranked as the 4th best recruit in Arizona.

Prior to getting injured, Jones played in 5 games this season, where he was an absolute game wrecker. Jones recording 46 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

Jones will be joining an Oregon team coached by Dan Lanning, who finished the season 11-2 and will be facing Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl.