Kofa girls hoops takes down San Luis

Kofa girls basketball gets back to winning ways in a home win over San Luis.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Irene Martinez scored 15 points to lead the Kofa Kings to a 49-17 victory over the San Luis Sidewinders at Rillos Gym on Thursday.

Kofa moves to 2-4. San Luis falls to 1-5.

For Kofa, Martinez had the 15 points and the five steals. Michelle Noriega had eight points and 15 rebounds. Amani Montiel had 10 points and four assists. Shantal Montiel had five points and 10 assists.