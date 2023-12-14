Gila Ridge girls soccer beats Kofa to stay perfect

Gila Ridge remains undefeated in official matches with a 3-1 victory on the road at Kofa.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gila Ridge Hawks defeated the Kofa Kings 3-1 at Irv Pallack Field on Thursday.

Gila Ridge moves to 6-0 in official matches. Kofa drops to 2-1.

In the first half, Chayton Barron opened scoring for the Hawks with a long range strike. Millianie Vega made it 2-0, scoring from a direct free kick. Arlene Meza scored for Kofa to make it 2-1 before the half. The Hawks added a third goal in the second half, as the match finished 3-1.

On Jan. 9, Gila Ridge plays at Pinnacle. On Jan. 4, Kofa plays at San Luis.