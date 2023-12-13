Skip to Content
Cibola runs away in the fourth to beat Imperial

Cibola boys basketball runs away from Imperial to win fifth straight game.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jose Fernandez scored 23 points to lead the Cibola Raiders to a 69-50 victory over the Imperial Tigers at Raider Gym on Wednesday.

Cibola moves to 5-1. Imperial falls to 2-6.

At halftime Imperial led 33-32. In the fourth quarter, Fernandez scored six points as the Raiders outscored the Tigers 18-4.

Cibola has now won five straight games. Imperial has lost 3 straight.

For the Raiders, Fernandez scored the 23 points.

Maddox Harmoney scored 16 points.

Dylan Stanley scored 14.

For Imperial, Fernando Villalba scored 18 points and had four rebounds.

Jared Nixon scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds.

On Thursday, Cibola will play at Cesar Chavez. Next week, Imperial will play at Calipatria.

