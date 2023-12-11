Skip to Content
Yuma Catholic boys soccer beats Trivium Prep and stay undefeated

By
Published 11:36 PM

The Shamrocks move to 3-0 on the season after beating Trivium Prep at home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks defeated the Trivium Prep Crimson Knights 3-1 at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Monday.

Yuma Catholic moves to 3-0. Trivium Prep falls to 0-3.

Yuma Catholic led 1-0 at halftime courtesy of a Jaxson Schiller goal. The Shamrocks outscored the Crimson Knights again in the second half to take the match 3-1.

On Wednesday, Yuma Catholic will play at Brawley.

