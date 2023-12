Cibola beats Agua Fria at home to win their fourth straight game and move to 4-1.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Daniel Ponder scored 17 points to lead the Cibola Raiders to a 76-58 victory over the Agua Fria Owls at Raider Gym on Monday.

For the Raiders, Ponder scored the 17 points. Aaryon Kenney had 16 points.

On Wednesday, Cibola will host Imperial.