Girls soccer teams clash at the Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout
Schools from across Yuma and the Imperial Valley meet at the Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout was held at Kofa and Cibola High Schools on Friday.
Cibola, Kofa, San Luis, Yuma Catholic, Imperial, Calexico, Palo Verde, Holtville, Yuma, Gila Ridge, Southwest and Vincent Memorial all participated.
Scores from Friday:
Yuma Catholic-5 San Luis-1
Palo Verde-1 Kofa-4
Yuma Catholic-0 Imperial-3
Palo Verde-1 Calexico-4
Imperial-4 San Luis-0
Calexico-2 Kofa-0
Yuma-0 Cibola-7
Vincent Memorial-0 Gila Ridge-9
Yuma-0 Holtville-6
Vincent Memorial-0 Southwest-6
Holtville-1 Cibola-3
Southwest-2 Gila Ridge-4