Girls soccer teams clash at the Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout

Published 11:20 PM

Schools from across Yuma and the Imperial Valley meet at the Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout was held at Kofa and Cibola High Schools on Friday.

Cibola, Kofa, San Luis, Yuma Catholic, Imperial, Calexico, Palo Verde, Holtville, Yuma, Gila Ridge, Southwest and Vincent Memorial all participated.

Scores from Friday:

Yuma Catholic-5 San Luis-1

Palo Verde-1 Kofa-4

Yuma Catholic-0 Imperial-3

Palo Verde-1 Calexico-4

Imperial-4 San Luis-0

Calexico-2 Kofa-0

Yuma-0 Cibola-7

Vincent Memorial-0 Gila Ridge-9

Yuma-0 Holtville-6

Vincent Memorial-0 Southwest-6

Holtville-1 Cibola-3

Southwest-2 Gila Ridge-4

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

