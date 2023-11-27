Brawley girls basketball wins first game of the season

Brawley girls basketball is dominant at home, as they get their first win of the 2023 season.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Breanna Montano scored 23 points to lead the Brawley Wildcats to a 77-22 victory over the Cathedral City Lions on Monday.

Brawley moves to 1-1. Cathedral City falls to 1-2.

The Wildcats scored the opening 10 points of the game and dominated throughout. This snaps a 15 game losing streak, dating back to last season, for Brawley.

The Wildcats are back on the court on Thursday against Holtville in a tournament.