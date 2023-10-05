White and Anaya finish first at cross country tri-meet

Kofa, Somerton, and Gila Ridge met at a tri-meet on Wednesday with the Kings finishing in first for both boys and girls.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa, Gila Ridge and Somerton met at Kofa High School for a cross country meet on Wednesday. Kofa took the team victories for both the boys and the girls.

Kofa's Garrison White finished atop the leaderboard coming in at 18:25. He was followed by Gila Ridge's Daniel Chavez 17 seconds later (18:42). David Cavazos came in third at 18:52.

"Gila Ridge's guy was in front of me for a bit," White said after the race. "So, I was like I have beat him before so I can beat him again. Respectfully, I thought I'll just let me tire out and I know how to pace myself. I've ran this course."

For the girls, Kofa's Sabrina Anaya finished first at 21:56. Her teammate Olivia Taylor came in second (22:13) and she was followed by Ella Limon (23:18).

"I mean honestly just don't stop running," Taylor said after crossing the finish line. "Your body goes through waves where it says stop running, start walking. But you just need to push through those walls and keep running. So, that is all I focus on is just keep running one step at a time."