Imperial beats Holtville in a five set thriller

The Imperial Tigers took down the Holtville Lady Vikings on the volleyball court tonight 3-2.

HOLTVILLE, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Georgia Gomez had 15 kills to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the Holtville Lady Vikings.

Imperial took the first two sets, but Holtville battled back to force a fifth set. In the end, the Tigers got the job done, taking the deciding set 15-10.

For Imperial, Cheyenne Cox had 3 aces. Andrea de la Trinidad had 34 digs and Donna Sanchez had 25 assists.

The Tigers move to 3-0 and the Lady Vikings fall to 0-1. Imperial will be away at St. Joseph Academy on Tuesday. Holtville will be back home on Tuesday against Calipatria.