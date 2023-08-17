Skip to Content
Imperial beats Holtville in a five set thriller

Published 10:54 PM

The Imperial Tigers took down the Holtville Lady Vikings on the volleyball court tonight 3-2.

HOLTVILLE, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Georgia Gomez had 15 kills to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the Holtville Lady Vikings.

Imperial took the first two sets, but Holtville battled back to force a fifth set. In the end, the Tigers got the job done, taking the deciding set 15-10.

For Imperial, Cheyenne Cox had 3 aces. Andrea de la Trinidad had 34 digs and Donna Sanchez had 25 assists.

The Tigers move to 3-0 and the Lady Vikings fall to 0-1. Imperial will be away at St. Joseph Academy on Tuesday. Holtville will be back home on Tuesday against Calipatria.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

