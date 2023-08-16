Lady Tiger’s start season with back to back wins

Imperial wins home opener over Southwest followed by five set thriller at La Quinta

IMPERIAL, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After qualifying for the CIF Division IV State Playoffs a year ago, the Imperial Tigers picked up right where they left off this fall. The Tigers opened their regular season at home Tuesday night against the 3-1 Southwest Eagles. The Lady Tigers rolled to a three set (25-8, 25-13, 25-14) victory behind the play of senior Georgia Gomez and her 11 kills. Junior Donna Garnica-Sanchez and Sophomore Maddie Magdalino pitched in with five kills each.

On Wednesday the Lady Tigers hit the road to La Quinta to face the 1-0 Blackhawks.

"They had a big crowd so we were a little off," Imperial head coach Jill Lerno said. "It was a good test for the beginning of the season."

Imperial dropped the first two sets before rallying back to win the next three in a five set thriller. ( 17-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16, 16-14)

The Lady Tigers were once again led by senior Georgia Gomez with 15 kills. Donna Garnica-Sanchez added 11 kills with 30 assists and 21 digs. Nayeli Cardona had 15 digs with Andrea De La Trinidad helping with 14 digs. Laylani Carillo finished with eight kills.

The Imperial Lady Tigers next face rival Holtville, another state participant, on Thursday in Holtville.